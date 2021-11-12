Taylor Swift strives to reclaim her masterpiece Red.



Back in 2012 Taylor Swift released arguably the best album of her career. The fourth studio album had it all. The highs and the lows of love were brought to life by punchy pop, slick rock, and acoustic.



Weather providing the fluffy whimsy of ‘Starlight’, anthemic Power on ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’, or the rawness of ‘All Too Well‘, the songs brilliantly displayed there artist‘s prodigious lyrical talents.



The album sold over 1 million copies in the first week, in the US, and went on to be a tour de force.



Now almost 10 years later, its creator is back in the studio to lovingly re-enact the project, and in so doing reclaim it.



A bitter dispute with former record label Big Machine has left Swift without her original masters and no straightforward way to obtain them.



The sorry tale has seen accusations of bullying, an intransigent record label attempting to block Swift from performing her own music, and more than a decade’s worth of painstaking work unceremoniously sold off to a private equity firm.



In an effort to take back control of her master tapes the songstress has opted to meticulously re-record each of her early albums.



In that vein Fearless Taylor’s Version was successfully released into the world, in early 2021.



Red Taylor’s Version looks to repeat the same trick and thanks to its author‘s attention to detail, it more than matches the original.



The LP is comprised of a whopping 30 songs. This includes every song previously on the deluxe addition, as well as songs previously unreleased by the American.



As with Fearless Taylor’s version before it, this latest project is looking to be a faithful recreation and not a reimagining. The idea here is to make sure the lyrics and compositions sound virtually the same as their doppelgänger.



The good news is that casual ears will easily be fooled by the new release. Almost every piece has been faithfully reproduced, from the cheeky chuckle on ‘Stay Stay Stay’ to an unclear line delivery on ‘Starlight‘.



For those paying attention though, there is the occasional subtle distinction.



For example, the drums on ‘State of Grace’ appear to have been tightened up, the “weeeee” in ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ sounds more sugary than ever, while you can now really appreciate the wafting pedal steel on ‘The Lucky One’.



From time to time you might notice that some elements seem boosted or clearer than before. Where once an instrument would’ve faded into the background, it now gets a chance to display its nuance.



If you need an example of this, listen from the 0.41 mark of both versions of the aforementioned ‘The Lucky One’.



In the original, the steel guitar starts to sound, but soon merges into the rest of the mix. Taylor’s Version meanwhile, allows the instrument a chance to start and then finish its musical moment.



Swift has patiently recreated 2012’s effort and then applied a fresh lick of musical paint. Most won’t notice it, but those that do will have a better appreciation of the musicianship that went into the album.



In most cases this spruce up proves to be a success, however there are one or two exceptions. ‘I Knew You Were Trouble ‘is let down slightly by an annoying rustling sound that pops up occasionally after the start of the track.



In the most curious case of the Red revival, ‘Girl At Home’ isn’t just touched up, but is instead given a musical overhaul.



The song was a peppy pop rebuke of a a knockoff Casanova looking to score a new girl, despite leaving one at home. The ditty was previously on the Deluxe Edition of Red and now lives on as an overburdened squelching club offering.



The new beats just don’t suit the deep cut and it’s very surprising that it has been altered in such a radical fashion.



It is true that many won’t recognise the track, but in a project of such masterful mimicry, it is a very odd adaption.



As well as tweaking the original works the musician has also enticed people away from the first attempt, by including eight new songs.



The marquee attraction amongst them is that of the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’.



Long before DC fans lit the beacon of hope for a Snyder cut, Swifties clamoured for an extended recording of the fan favourite. It holds elite status Within the fandom as perhaps the best track within the discography.



The five-and-a-half-minute version truly lives up to the hype, packing in the highs and lows of a relationship with an immersive emotional power. More does not always mean better though, and the much sought after longer version has Goldilocks to compete with.



Everything from the gentle rock instrumentation to emotionally incisive lyrics, fits just right. The extended version on the other hand, is more of a mixed bag.



There is no issue with Swift’s lyricism though, which retains the ability to convey so much in just a line. In the best moment of the new material Taylor sings:



“You kept me like a secret but I kept you like an oath”.



With this short turn of phrase, the listener instantly knows why the relationship ultimately failed. Within one sentence a gaping chasm in perspective is laid bare.



The hit maker also retains her sharp tongue as she fires off:



“You who charmed my Dad with self-effacing jokes,

Sipping coffee like you're on a late-night show,

But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come,

And he said, it's supposed to be fun turning 21".



if that doesn’t crush you, then Taylor’s later zinger might:



“I was never good at telling jokes, but the punch line goes, I'll get older but your lovers stay my age”.



The never before heard words would have fitted comfortably into the ‘All Too Well’ beloved by the fans. The same cannot be said for the new sound of this song.



The previously gentle low tempo rock has been supplanted by a crowded production. Soft synth washes over the backing, a pedal steel cries and a saxophone utters a mournful refrain. You might even be able to hear an orchestral Sound, like the one found on song ‘The Lakes’.



The lyrics are excellent, but they to feel a little forced into the song’s frame at one point. At the 2:11 mark, the artist sings:

“And you were tossing me the car keys, F**k the patriarchy Key chain on the ground”...



It’s not quite clear if it’s a small change in tempo or voice that causes it, but the slight shift into the extended verse is jarring.



After a few listens, you might start to notice one or two improvements within the new composition.



Discordant piano opens the track, perhaps as a metaphor for the relationship’s fate. Played in a major Key it would sound bright and optimistic, but in the minor the note sounds dreary, off-kilter and unsettling.



Overall, the production is a little too busy to surpass its shorter predecessor. Expect it to grow on you, after repeated listening though.



Many of the faithful will have been drawn in by the promise of a fresh take on ‘All Too Well’ but will doubtless stay for the top-quality new tunes.



It is no exaggeration to say that most of the never before heard songs should have made the original set back in 2012. They are simply that good.



‘Nothing New’ is a melancholy filled ode examining sexism and a personal battle to stay relevant within the music industry. Much more, the song ponders fears of being lost to time and the latest fad.



Guest artist Phoebe Bridgers sings:



“Are we only biding time,'til I lose your attention?”



Swift then responds:

“And someone else lights up the room, people love an ingénue”.



The superstar has previously spoken about the need for women to reinvent and intrigue, to beat the double standard.



Words come with and extra Power, because this isn’t simply a new fear, but one that has long plagued the singer.



“How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?”, Bridgers sadly ponders.



The idea of young optimism quickly experiencing the bumpy road of life is unfortunately all to relatable.



The lyrics are painfully honest and are further brought to life by a great chemistry between Swift and Bridgers.

The song not only lets the audience in on a heartfelt personal journey, but also manages to keep it grounded in universal feelings.



Elsewhere, you will need your tissues at the ready for the tragic tale of ‘Forever Winter’. The song appears to tell of someone in deep depression, and a friend desperately trying to help.



Thankfully, it isn’t all doom and gloom.



‘Message In A Bottle’ providing bubbly light relief, while ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, showcases the Brit Award winner’s top of the range sarcasm and boasts Chris Stapleton as vocal support.



The latter is far from the strongest of the newbies, but it does serve to stop things from getting too heavy. If you want a better bubbly bop, then look towards ‘The Very First Night’ to make you smile.





With reworks of, Sugarland’s ‘Babe’, Little Big Town’s ‘Better Man’, and former charity single Ronan included, punters are definitely getting their money ‘s worth.





Despite one or two minor miss steps, Red Taylor’s Version confidently and comfortably surpasses the original. The re-run leaves intact what worked before and sharpens it up where appropriate.



The majority of the eight new tracks should have made the original release. There writer continues to showcase her prolific form and leave her mark on the industry.



