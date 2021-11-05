This is Moonshine Society’s second album and a damn fine bit of classic R&B it is too.



The individual members of Moonshine Society have racked up an incredible list of superstars that they have played with or for. Names like John Mayall, Tower of Power, Johnny Winter, John Mayer, George Clinton & Funkadelic, Samantha Fish, Gov’t Mule. Not a bad selection.



I have to say that I absolutely adore this album. Jenny Langer’s vocals leading the way with a brilliantly soulful presentation set against Todd Ellsworth’s bass and Rodney Dunton’s drums. The horn section of Ron Holloway (Tenor sax), Vince McCool (Trumpet) and Ken Wenzel (Baritone sax) gives their sound a fat and massive image and Joe Poppen’s guitar adds a Bluesy feel.



From track 1 to track 9 this is an album full of all the best things about R&B, Blues & rock.

It makes you want to dance, the guitar solos grab you and in comes Jason Ricci’s harmonica wailing like a banshee and adding to all the other funk and groove notes.







Musically, they veer between soul, funk, old fashioned Blues and even a classic style honky-tonk Blues. Most of the material was written by the Jenny Langer or with other members of the band but there are a few brilliant covers including a mash up of Bill Withers & Dr John’s ‘Use Me On Gilded Splinters’ and Etta James ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ both of which show very different sides of the band’s capabilities. I would almost rather never hear another version of ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ but Langer does such a fine version here that I’ll let her off.



The only negative is that they cover such a wide range of styles and forms but with this much talent on offer it’s a shame not to use it all.

Bottom line is that it is a really fine album and a delight on the ears.

