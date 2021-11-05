Single Wille & The Bandits Will We Ever Andy Snipper Share with:





Wille & The Bandits have been a passion of mine for the last few years, ever since seeing them on the bill at a Tuesday Night Blues Club at the 100 Club.

The original band split up shortly before the start of the Lockdown period and this is the first release from the new Wille & the Bandits and from their upcoming album ‘When The World Stood Still’ .



The instantly recognizable voice of Wille Edwards is here, along with his signature Weissenborn lap-slide guitar. All the passion we normally hear in Wille’s vocals is there and the new line up creates a hard hitting a groove laden backing for him along with a delicious keyboard swirling in the background.



Blues/roots at its very best and it sounds as though the new Bandits are every bit as powerful and talented as the old.



The new album will be available to pre-order at www.willeandthebandits.com/shop ahead of its January 28th release.

Recorded at Sawmills, a place only accessible on the high tide, on the banks of the river Fowey; one of Britain's most iconic recording studios that is coming to the end of an influential life. This could be the last album recorded at Sawmills, funded by the fans of a band considered one of the most exciting and successful independent acts in Europe,

“It had always been a dream for me to record at Sawmills,” says Wille. “I was devastated at the thought that another piece of music history was being repurposed away from a place of inspiration for the arts.”





