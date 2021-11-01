Kings of Convenience return to the live scene in Milano after a 5 year absence is unusual for a variety of reasons. This is one of the first concerts by an international group to take place in a theatre after the pandemic struck in Italy, way back in February 2020. People have a mask on, absolutely everybody, not only to enter and in the foyer, but it’s kept on as people are seated and even throughout the show. In addition this is a matinee show with a 13.00 start, the band playing another show tonight.



However, as the guys wander casually onstage and start tuning their guitars, Erlend (the tall blonde one) announces to us all “We are Kings Of Convenience and this is music for rainy days.” We can so sink back and get comfortable in our seats, safe in the knowledge that we are in their capable hands, to play out their sweet wonderful songs that contemplate the ups and downs of life and even if it’s raining, things will turn out alright. It’s a great feeling too.



Since bursting on to the music scene from hometown Bergen, Norway with the release of their debut album in 2001 ‘Quiet Is The New Loud’, Eirik Glambek Boe and Erlend Oye have just about cornered the market for acoustic folk/pop melodic tunes combined with lyrics about human nature and love. Thereafter they have released 3 other albums, all of them engaging and gorgeous, the latest being this year’s ‘Peace or Love’ (great title). Generally all in the same mould, sometimes the songs being more fleshed out but always with attention to detail, focusing on gentle vocal harmonies along with intricate yet delicate guitar playing. Seemingly a genuine 50/50 collaboration too which is not generally the case amongst duo’s.



The matinee gig, as Eirik says, is an experiment for them too and I do get the feeling this could catch on in the music world, as it does make the theatre a fully functioning workplace which is a most welcome thing for everyone involved in the arts including the artists I am sure.



There is a lot of banter between Erlend and Eirik off mike and if I had to hazard a guess observing their body language I would suggest Eirik is more the musical conductor whilst Erlend likes to keep things a bit looser but it’s a good fit whatever. Their emotive drive when performing is still strong but generally there is a more relaxed and freer vibe in their execution. Indeed they try and get the crowd to participate by finger clicking or waving whenever possible.



The ultra-modern Teatro Arcimboldi is perfect in its sonic set up and songs like ‘Cayman Islands’, ‘Angel’ and Fever are beautiful to behold but before the duo set up goes stale, a double bass musician Davide Bertolini and violinist Tobias Hett join the kings onstage fleshing out and heightening the next part of the set including a jaunty ‘Boat Behind’ and the brilliance that is ‘Misread’.



Encores include ‘Toxic Girl’, ‘Homesick’, ‘Know-How’ and then it’s with violin and double bass that the show closes with a rousing ‘I’d Rather Dance With You’. A splendid way to pass an afternoon and rather nice to be back for tea, with hope in heart that the world can maybe find peace or love or both.