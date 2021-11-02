Rising R&B starlet Dupé is preparing to premiere her debut single ‘Now I’m Done’ on Friday the 8th of October. Emerging stronger from the trials and tribulations of the foster care system, she embraced music as her saving grace and ultimate purpose in life. A stunning start of her long-pursued music career, ‘Now I’m Done’ boasts a spectacular vocal display and soulful melodies, produced by Fangio Pembe.Backed by a fittingly sleek video, courtesy of director Kiaren Harriott from X.ANIMA, Dupé leaves her nightmares in the past and presents ‘Now I’m Done’ - an intimate story of love, passion and abrupt heartbreak, her lyrics becoming the goodbye letter she was not aware she needed to fully move on.We caught up with Dupé to find out more...Hi, how happy I am to finally be doing what I’ve always wanted to do. Making my dream my reality. Also what I want to create next so many ideas.My single ‘Now I’m Done’ was written about a breakup I wasn’t ready for. Was the first time I felt so strong. Was still in love with someone who was already done.I knew I had to come to terms with things ending but I wasn’t sure how I was feeling so I thought writing it out would help me make sense of it and it did. I wanted to be honest about being in love with someone without all the judgement from others.I have learnt that it's ok to still love someone while grieving them; doesn’t mean you’ll never love again. This was my first real breakup.I started writing when I entered foster care. It was the only way I could create and not feel the pain I was feeling. Started as an escape but now it’s all I dream about.Thank you very much. I was trying to create what my pain looked like in my mind. Beautiful, classy, alone and empty. Wanted to reflect that I was in a space I didn’t know how to get out of. I also wanted people viewing to have space to create what they hear. What the white space meant for them. Doing a lot with a little, let your mind take you on a trip.I would say a swan. Intelligent, protective, loving/gentle but beautiful.Beyonce, Demi Lovato, Whitney HoustonBeyonce’s ‘4’ album. Gave strength, love and girl power.I’m currently listening to H.E.R and Justine Skye.Fabulous, main character, late 90s early 20s but things can always change.Exploring my sound and writing more what I feel is true to me.