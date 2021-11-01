01 November 2021 (released)
Singer/songwriter Matt Burke has released his brand new single 'Coffee, Whiskey & Weed'! Music-News is excited to exclusively debut this song and speak one-on-one with Matt about the tune and all his musical endeavors!Tell us about Matt Burke. How did you first come into the music industry? What was that first moment when you knew this was the path for you?
I’ve been singing and performing for as long as I can remember. I’ve been in bands since I was 14 years old - alt rock bands, nu-metal bands, cover bands, and too many acoustic duos to count. In 2010 I decided to start releasing original music with the Matt Burke Band and I haven’t stopped since.How would you describe your musical sound?
I tell people it’s an alt-country leaning Americana - Chris Stapleton meets Tom Petty.Who and what are some of your musical inspirations?
I’m a big fan of 1970’s outlaw country: Hank, Willie, Waylon, Merle, Cash, Haggard, Paycheck. But I’m also a big fan of the newer, classic Americana/outlaw stuff that’s been coming out - guys like Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Willie Watson and Colter Wall really speak to me with their music.Congrats on the release of "Coffee, Whiskey & Weed"! We love it. Tell us more about this song and how it came about.
Haha it’s a fun one! I was on the phone with a buddy back in March of 2020 and the whole country was about to go into the first two-week COVID lockdown. We were talking about stocking up on everything we needed and my buddy asked if I was all set. I told him I still needed to pick up some coffee, some whiskey, and some weed and then it hit me: that sounds like a good country song. The rest is history!How has Nashville impacted and influenced your career?
My songwriting has developed and matured exponentially living in this town. I’ve always been a huge fan of songs that tell a story - and in my opinion there’s no better place than Nashville to study that specific type of songwriting. I’m constantly surrounded by so much talent, so much skill, and so much inspiration. The bar is set really high out here and it pushes me to become a better writer, performer, and musician on a daily basis.One artist you'd love to tour with?
That’s a tough one: probably Chris Stapleton just in the hopes that I could learn as much as possible from him watching how he operates both on and off-stage. Plus I’d love to have the opportunity to play for crowds as big as his!What's next on the horizon for Matt Burke?
Travel seems to be pickup up, which is good: I’ve been bouncing around between Nashville, Chicago, and Florida playing original shows, showcases, and conferences more frequently recently, which is great. I wrote a TON of new material over the past year and a half and I’m excited to get back out there and play it for everyone! I’ve also got a Christmas song I’ll be releasing soon and a brand new single set to drop in the new year. Lots of exciting things happening on my end!Favorite hobby outside of music?
I love to cook - if I wasn’t a songwriter I’d total open my own greasy spoon diner. I also got really into disc golf during the pandemic and I’m getting pretty good!How can our readers keep up with you moving forward?
I maintain an open line of communication with my fans through my email list: folks can sign up for that through my website at www.MattBurkeMusic.com
. I’m also active on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube: all at @MattBurkeMusic. If your readers like my music, I’d love to hear from them!