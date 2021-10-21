21 October 2021 (gig)
Attending a gig, you may always expect the band to deliver their best, but Ferocious Dog went well beyond that when they played at Nell's on Thursday night, a venue usually known for Jazz and Blues performances.
After the release of their new album "The Hope" which immediately entered the UK album charts at 31, expectations where high and it's fair to say they didn't disappoint their audience.
Warmed up by Tony Wright tension rose when the band entered the stage to the intro of the new record "Port Isaac", seamlessly merging into "Haul way Joe". And it's fair to say,Ferocious Dog was on top of their game.
The fanbase, calling themselves Hellhounds and being well known to welcome everyone amidst them straight away, started dancing, moshing and singing right away.
As soon as the band let out "1914", the audience on the front formed a circle lying in each others arms swaying and singing, bringing to mood to a boil with “Broken Soldier”.
There was, of course, no stopping when they played some of their older songs like "Poor angry and young", "Freeborn John" or "Hell Hounds", so that frontman Ken Bonsall had to admonish the crowd to keep at least some distance to avoid girls falling on the stage.
As a ambassador for Sea Shepherd the song with the same name could not be missing from the setlist, just as the title song "The Hope", which made the fans again lie in their arms and dance.
Ferocious Dog finally finished the show playing "Slow motion suicide" accompanied by the audience singing along.
Port Isaac
Haul away Joe
Pentrich rising
Victims
Broken Soldier
Poor angry and young
Sea shepherd
Exiled life (the chase)
1914
Khatyn
Freeborn John
Born under punches
Punk police
Slayed the traveller
Parting glass
Hell hounds
Mairis Wedding Pt. 2
Encore:
The hope
Gallows justice
Slow motion suicide