Attending a gig, you may always expect the band to deliver their best, but Ferocious Dog went well beyond that when they played at Nell's on Thursday night, a venue usually known for Jazz and Blues performances.

After the release of their new album "The Hope" which immediately entered the UK album charts at 31, expectations where high and it's fair to say they didn't disappoint their audience.



Warmed up by Tony Wright tension rose when the band entered the stage to the intro of the new record "Port Isaac", seamlessly merging into "Haul way Joe". And it's fair to say,Ferocious Dog was on top of their game.



The fanbase, calling themselves Hellhounds and being well known to welcome everyone amidst them straight away, started dancing, moshing and singing right away.



As soon as the band let out "1914", the audience on the front formed a circle lying in each others arms swaying and singing, bringing to mood to a boil with “Broken Soldier”.



There was, of course, no stopping when they played some of their older songs like "Poor angry and young", "Freeborn John" or "Hell Hounds", so that frontman Ken Bonsall had to admonish the crowd to keep at least some distance to avoid girls falling on the stage.



As a ambassador for Sea Shepherd the song with the same name could not be missing from the setlist, just as the title song "The Hope", which made the fans again lie in their arms and dance.



Ferocious Dog finally finished the show playing "Slow motion suicide" accompanied by the audience singing along.



Port Isaac

Haul away Joe

Pentrich rising

Victims

Broken Soldier

Poor angry and young

Sea shepherd

Exiled life (the chase)

1914

Khatyn

Freeborn John

Born under punches

Punk police

Slayed the traveller

Parting glass

Hell hounds

Mairis Wedding Pt. 2



Encore:

The hope

Gallows justice

Slow motion suicide

