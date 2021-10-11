11 October 2021 (released)
Music-News is excited to introduce you to a new rock band with a classic, vintage sound; Mercury Maid. We had the chance to sit down with the band and discuss what inspires them, what they're up to, and hear more behind their new infectious single 'One Night With Venus'.Tell us about Mercury Maid!
Mercury Maid is a traditional 4-piece rock and roll band (guitar/bass/drums/vocals) based in New York City. Its original lineup started in the late 1980’s as a hard rock outfit called Cloak & Dagger. That band wrote, recorded, and toured for years, and eventually disbanded when the early 90’s grunge sound became popular and many hard rock guitar-based bands started to become less appealing to record companies. Three of the original Cloak & Dagger members got back together in the mid-2010’s to start writing new material, this time with a new bass player who could also contribute songs and musical ideas. The last several years have been productive for what is now Mercury Maid - an EP released in 2017 featured seven songs, and the band has been recording and releasing singles every year since. Who are some of the band’s musical influences? What else inspires you guys?
The band is rooted in the rock and roll traditions of great guitar riffs, big vocals and memorable songs, but all with high level musicianship. Bands like Queen, Led Zeppelin and Van Halen can be heard in Mercury Maid’s music, but there are many different influences coming through a lot of the material. Each member of the band has very different musical backgrounds, from jazz to musical theater to progressive music. Mostly, the band is inspired by bands that write great songs and sing well together.Congrats on the release of “One Night With Venus”! We love it. What’s the story behind the song?
The latest single is called “One Night with Venus,” and it’s the story of someone who maybe got a little lonely and a little curious, and stepped outside of their comfort zone one evening for a brief adventure. We all do certain things in the pursuit of love. While the night itself was magical, there was also a price to be paid for that exploration. Who is one artist/band that Mercury Maid would love to tour with?
Mercury Maid would love to tour with any band that we admire, really. But again, if we are being somewhat specific, it would be bands that we emulate in terms of the big sound/big vocals combination. If we’re talking about all-time, that would mean Queen, Eagles, Van Halen, Aerosmith, the WHO. If we’re talking about now, some good fits would be Eagles, Toto, Foo Fighters, Radiohead, U2, Cheap Trick, The Killers, Goodbye June, Guns N’ Roses to name a few. What’s next for Mercury Maid?
For now, Mercury Maid is workin on new songs, and hopes to release a full-length collection of songs in the next year. We’ve also been contacted about doing some music for movies, so writing with a story in mind would be a new and interesting challenge for the band. How can our readers find you guys online?
We’re working on a new website that will feature photos, interviews, music and merchandise. It will be live at mercurymaid.com
by January of next year. In the meantime, follow the band on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mercurymaid