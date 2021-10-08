08 October 2021 (released)
Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, 20 year old singer/songwriter and pop artist Calla enters the music industry by storm with her infectious debut single 'TOO NICE.' With powerful vocals and lyrics, as well as a captivating stage presence, Calla is an artist on the rise that has already had the opportunity to perform in numerous singing competitions, shows, and on dance teams. Music-News recently had the chance to sit down and chat with Calla about her first song, her musical inspirations, and what we can expect moving forward!Tell us about Calla!
I am a 20 y/o pop singer/songwriter born and raised in Houston, Texas! I absolutely love performing and have done it my whole life, whether it be in singing competitions or competing as a world champion hiphop dancer! My music reflects the many things I have experienced through the years and how I allow it to impact me. I try to live my life with intention and be bold enough to step out of the lines. Who are your musical influences? What inspires you?
Growing up in a musically diverse family, I listen to all genres of music. If I had to choose two of my strongest musical influences I would have to say Demi Lovato and Rihanna. I love the strong raspy vocals and depth Demi Lovato shares in her music and I love how Rihanna has the perfect blend of pop and R&B music. They're both also huge advocates for women empowerment and owning who you are which is something that I strive to encourage. I am inspired when I see very different styles of music come together to create something great (A$AP Rocky and Florence Welch - I Come Apart) for example. We love your debut single “TOO NICE!” How did it come about?
Thank you! The idea for TOO NICE sparked when I was talking about the new relationship I am in and how I thought he was way “too nice” compared to my past relationships. It was little things like actually calling me after our first date, showing me respect, and genuinely wanting to get to know me that threw me off. I know it may sound a little sad to say, but I was very confused by him being a good guy when I was so used to dating guys who had the wrong intentions. I feel like many people can relate to TOO NICE and the message it portrays.What’s on the agenda for the rest of 2021 and into 2022?
For the rest of 2021 and going into 2022 I plan on creating and releasing more music, doing live shows in Nashville (where I currently live), and creating merchandise that reflects who I am as an artist!If there’s one artist you could go on tour with, who would it be and why?
If I had to choose one artist to go on tour with I would choose, Olivia Obrien. She Is an incredible songwriter/artist and puts on a great show that really draws her fans in by sharing her life and her music. How can our readers find you online?
The readers can find me through my website and multiple forms of social media:
My website: iamcalla.com
Instagram: @callamusic
Twitter: @iamcallamusic
TikTok: @callamusic
Facebook: @callaprejean