“It takes you on a wild ride,” says Julia Shapiro, of her forthcoming new album Zorked, a project which arose thanks to her unexpected isolation in Los Angeles during the Covid lock-down. “I know everyone had a feeling of lost identity, but for me, it was even more extreme. I had no friends. I was alone. I asked myself, ‘Why am I here?’ Just every day: ‘why am I here?’”



This, then is a record arising from particular experiences and emotions, recorded in a home studio, during a unique time. Lead single “Come With Me” doesn't sound particularly home-spun, but it's undeniably high on atmosphere. A jagged, shambling guitar riff fuels the track at some pace, as eerie, melancholy synths draw black lines across a shuffling drum beat. It's an intense listen, densely arranged, a waking dream full of peculiar imagery and unsettling sights. It's not without beauty, however, and an odd sort of compelling charm.