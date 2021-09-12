Based in Newcastle, UK, Kenyan-born Mwasiti offers an intriguing prospect with a unusual back-story. During her junior school years, Mwasiti earned a prestigious scholarship for performing arts, winning countless trophies at national drama competitions. She then earned a degree in law before moving to England. A conveyancing lawyer working in the UK's industrial North doesn't seem like the most likely description for a musician whose sound blends contemporary R&B with Afropop and Soul, but then again, why not?



“Your Love” unfurls on synth waves, brass riffs and a shuffling, electronic beat. Mwasiti's voice is certainly up to the job, smooth and rounded with a distinct African lilt. What sets this apart, however, is the sparkling arrangement. Subtle sounds drift in and out; kalimba, saxophone and echoing chimes rise and fade, adding colour and nuance to a highly likeable track. Mwasiti offers something a bit different from her peers, and that is no mean feat.