A cosmic return for live music with aliensdontringdoorbells playing the main stage at this year's Camper Calling Festival.Live music is making its sweet return to the world with gigs and festivals this summer; and what better way to have started it than at this year's family-friendly music festival: Camper Calling.The festival featured an incredible line-up, including the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Supergrass and Pixie Lott. Joining these artists on the Main Stage, the out-of-this-world classic rock band: aliensdontringdoorbells.Aliens opened up the Main Stage on Saturday with an enthralling 35 minute set, playing some of their stellar tracks off of their debut album ‘Arrival’. The band teleports us straight back to the late 80’s with their “Rush-esque”, arena anthemic, single ‘Slipping Away’, the bands captivating, energetic, charisma resonates with a sparkling audience.As well as blasting off into a world of “mid-Atlantic rock” tunes, the Aliens land us back closer to home with a more Take That-inspired track, with their beautifully written debut single ‘Story’. The band ceases to fail in mesmerising the audience, only to lift off again with an amazing cover of INXS, ‘They Could Never Tear us Apart’.