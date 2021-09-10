Single Steady Rollin This Craziness Inside Of Me Chris Wheatley Share with:





I've long been an advocate for musical cross-pollinations. The intermingling of artists and cultures from across the world have led to some extraordinary music. It's a pleasure, then, to review this new single from Steady Rollin, a talented band from El Salvador inspired by English and American hard rock. They included in their ranks no less than Yamaha Music's official drumming representative for that country, Benjamin Andrade, alongside Gerardo Pardo on bass and Fernando Poma on guitar and lead vocals.



“This Craziness Inside Of Me” is an immediately likeable slice of classic rock. There's some sterling guitar work here, which will remind you of the incendiary strumming of The Who's Pete Townshend. As to be expected, however, there's something uniquely Central American also, a certain freshness and altered perspective which adds a pleasing twist. Unexpected chord changes, numerous subtle touches and Poma's charming vocals add up to a wonderful listening experience. There's no swagger on display, no show-boating, and the song is all the better for it.