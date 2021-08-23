Album The Ampersands Happy to Be Here Chris Wheatley Share with:





“It's here!” announce lovable indie duo, The Ampersands, regarding their new album, the appropriately titled, Happy to Be Here. This is a record nine years in the making, and one I've personally looked forward to since reviewing lead single, “The Pigeon” on these very pages. That single proved that The Ampersands, aka Aaron McQuade and Jim Pace, are capable of producing inventive, accessible music with more twists and turns than your average Christopher Nolan sci-fi extravaganza. The band also bring a healthy level of showmanship and humour, as well as a clear love of both their art and their audience. You can't help but expect great things from a musical act who cite Andy Kaufman alongside John Lennon as major influences.



“It's All Been A Wash” opens the show with some rousing, shuffling alt-pop. It's an immediately likeable track, an upbeat fuzzy-edged delight with a sunny sonic tone which belies its lyrical message. There are very few artists indeed whose sheer exuberance and invention hit you in both the head and the heart. The Fall are assuredly one such act, so too XTC, Super Furry Animals, The Beatles and They Might Be Giants. The Ampersands will remind you of all of these, by way of influence but not of duplication. The duo have their own unique flavour, a light and adventurous tone, and their music fizzes with originality.



“Amino Acid” bounces on a layer of burbling synth and rattling drums. Imagine falling into a rainbow vortex, a psychedelic Alice-in-Wonderland adventure. The Ampersands effortlessly conjure up memorable melodies, but it is the complete package which grabs a hold. In one track, they pack in more nuance and ingenious flourishes than we have a right to expect over an entire career. The results are both thrilling and addictive. For all their accessibility, the songs possess enough detail to amply reward repeated listens. Follower “Banandles” showcases the duo's versatility – an acoustic-guitar-led opening soon bursting out into psyche-rock, a shambling garage feel married to polished assurance.



Part of the joy in listening to Happy to Be Here lies in never being sure of what's coming next. “Puddlejumper” rolls out with some beautiful piano. With just voice and keys, The Ampersands manage to create a thing of loveliness, imagination and surprising depth. Indeed, humanity and pathos are central to The Ampersands work – a sense of genuine emotion runs through even their most playful compositions. “Wonderful Life” sparkles and rumbles. Thudding drums, soft synth edges and slow chords whirl around and around. I could talk all day about the astonishing arrangements and wonderful hooks, but this is music which you need to hear for yourself.



The Ampersands deserve to be huge. If merit equals reward, then they will be. This is lovingly crafted, questing pop-rock which ought to garner a large and loyal fan-base. I count myself firmly among the latter.