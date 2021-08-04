An up-and-comer with an interesting back-story, rapper Ugo Nelson, aka MXOM, grew up in the streets of Croydon, London. Finding himself drawn down an unsavoury path, Nelson wisely took a decisive step away from adversity, moving to, of all places, Silicon Valley, starting a tech company and putting his coding skills to good use. It wasn't long, however, before the creative impulse saw his return to his home-town in pursuit of a musical career.



“Wezzy” opens with some interesting old-school vibes, a rippling backdrop of synth waves, time-distorted edges and block beats. MXOM raps with authority and no little emotion. This is an artist assured enough to let his voice merge with his music, relying not only on a fluid delivery, but on a shifting sonic palette to generate interest. Dub-vibes flicker and fade, echoes rise and fall, live samples are mixed with programmed beats. MXOM has a broad range and a lot to say.