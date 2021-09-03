Album Joy Denalane Let Yourself Be Loved Joe McIndoe Share with:





Joy Denalane makes her debut on the UK album chart, with the classic soul vibes of Let Yourself Be Loved.



Denalane's PR boldly claims for her the title of “Germany's undisputed Queen of Soul”. It's a hefty statement, which she did her best to live up to on lead single ‘The Show’.





In it's four star review of the single, Music News praised it as “an enjoyable few minutes of soul”. The LP similarly Showcases its artist's talents within a funk and soul casing.



Technically speaking this latest effort is a re-release. However, Let Yourself Be Loved (deluxe edition), will mark the singer’s first tilt at the UK album chart summit. And it's a good One at that.



The 16-track offering is a collection of soulful songs which feel as if they've been plucked from the 60s.

Denalane's vocal performance matches the tracks’ band backed melodies well. She is able to facilitate the hint of melancholy found in the words of ‘The Show’, while bringing the fiery passion, on an old school break up track like ‘I Gotta Know’.





The latter is a real highlight of the set. It sounds something like a cross between The Shangri-Las and Aretha Franklin.





Production has been handled by Roberto Di Gioia. Notes for the album boast the “renowned jazz pianist’s work with the likes of Johnny Griffin and Art Farmer.



The project is a suave production with a classic air to it.

If you want to gently drift along carefree, then the violin organ combo of ‘Love Gives And Takes Away’ will be your cup of tea. If on the other hand, you want something with a little more kick, then you can bop to the funky guitar of ‘Use Me’.



Singer and band strut their best stuff on ‘Put In Work’.





The song begins with soft organ , before grabbing attention by shifting the tempo. The drums take charge and the sax sounds off to make this into a party.

Denalane steals the show as her rich and confident voice appears to tell the story of making it in the industry.





Overall, Let Yourself Be Loved is an excellent introduction to its star Joy Denalane.





The songs are beautifully produced and excellently display the artist’s vocal talents.

There may be one or two moments where the listener finds things a little too slow. This will come down to personal taste and whether they enjoy the type of track that lets you close your eyes and drift away.





























