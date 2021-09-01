Award-winning soprano singer-songwriter Liza Jane has released her new pop single, ‘Carry On’ with her signature rock- opera infused vocal on all digital platforms. Written by Liza Jane, and featuring Young Miller Tha Don, ‘Carry On’ was produced by Gemini Muziq, and recorded in Los Angeles.
Music-News chatted with the songstress about her latest release and it’s video.
How old were you when you started singing?
According to my village, my family, I was humming Beethoven at 9 months old. From about one year old I wore the Ruby Slippers, that my mother bought at Target in every size for years because I was convinced you could not sing, “Somewhere over the Rainbow” without the ruby slippers on my feet.
At 2, I sang a beautiful classical song, I taught myself and announced to the family, “I came here to sing!” By my 5, 6, 7th birthdays, I danced and sang disco with my parents, Frank Sinatra with my grandparents. I wore a blue wing most days, while I performed, Cher Live at Las Vegas every night of my life. By 10, I was performing formally and starting to be invited as a special guest to sing all over Florida. When did I start to sing? The question is when didn’t I?!
Tell us about your latest single “Carry On”.
I was inspired to write my song ‘Carry On’ to remind me that no matter how many obstacles I’ve faced in my life, and what the future holds for me, I have to be determined to “carry on.” There are many people in my line of business that are positive, but many people can be negative and hateful.
It is very hard to carry on when you feel like you’re being picked apart from people who are either jealous, want what you have, or do not understand you.
Another aspect of ‘Carry On’, is about relationships. When it comes down to it, relationships with family, friends, partners, or lovers, are the most difficult encounters you can face in life. ‘Carry On’ shows the audience that sometimes people just don’t vibe and will go in different directions; “You go this way I go that way.”
‘Carry On’ released on August 27th. Check out the music video below.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
Some of my musical inspirations include Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga, Evanescence, Amy Winehouse, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, The Weeknd. Truly, I love all artists and appreciate their styles. I love classical voices, operatic voices, and even a country twang. Music is my thing, so I admire all artists, especially, the younger ones, because I know their journey. I wish them all the best and hope they can find good people in their lives. It does take a village.
Who is one artist you would love to open for on tour?
I would love to open for Lana Del Rey. When I was in my teens, I would sit in my room for hours listening to her music, she was so cool, and I just loved her voice and style. I do have a wish to meet her one day and sing together.
Where do you hope to be in five years?
In five years, I hope to be performing all my original music, selling out shows, on tour traveling, and living my best life singing. I also, hope to have a good musical family around me, people I can trust and learn from. I have been blessed to have such a support system, I just pray, I can follow my dreams with truly “good” people, in my corner.
Tell us something nobody would know about you?
I don’t think people know, I am basically very shy and reserved. At a family gathering I talk the least, of course, we are all Italian, so everyone is talking at once, anyway! I am the reserved one of the bunch. I would never tell you I am a singer, or brag, BUT, put a microphone in my hand and I transform, because I am the most comfortable with myself, and where I feel I belong is on a stage singing.
How can our readers find you online?
You can find me online through my social media on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and Facebook @lizajanesmusic or www.lizajanesmusic.com
My music can be found on all streaming platforms as Liza Jane. Click the link to choose your preferred music platform here.