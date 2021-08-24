An emotional trip to the 80s.



Rewind Festival South was much than just the music this year, it was an emotional reunion of the crowd and artists.

An overriding feeling of gratitude and relief that we were all back doing what we love most, enjoying 80s music, definitely topped the bill this year.



Opening the festival in Henley, Dr and the Medics’ Clive Jackson declared triumphantly “Rewind is back. Live music is back”, and with a packed festival of fancy dress-wearing Rewinders and beaming smiles, it was all so evident.

Bouncing onto the stage in her usual bubbly manner, Altered Images’ Clare Grogan told the crowd how nervous and excited she was to be performing at what was her first live performance for two years.



And Grandmaster Flash, as he hyped up the crowd with his hip hop mega mix, said: ”When I was stuck in my room for 18 months, I was asking will they remember me?”



The answer was a resounding yes, as act after act received a rapturous applause and enthusiasm from a crowd of Whoopee cushiosn, Freddie Mercurys, and George Michaels.....only at Rewind!



Headlining this year, a full year after the festival was originally planned, were Jimmy Somerville on the Saturday night, and Wet Wet Wet on Sunday.



Energetic Jimmy brought a touch of disco to the event with You Make Me Feel, and I Feel Love, which really brought out the John Travolta in the crowd. He also thrilled Rewinders with a guest appearance by Sarah Jane Morris as they sang Don’t Leave Me This Way.



Wet Wet Wet, with new lead singer Kevin Simm (ex Liberty X) replacing Marti Pellow, took the crowd on a pop-tastic journey through their hits, with songs such as Sweet Little Mystery and Wishing I Was Lucky.



Other highlights through the weekend included a rocking set from Trevor Horn, with great vocals from ex-Jersey Boys frontman Ryan Molloy as they performed hits including Video Killed The Radio Star, to Relax and Two Tribes.

Billy Ocean had the crowd in his hands, as always, as he rocked the stage in his smart white suit, with hits including Caribbean Queen, Love Really Hurts Without You and Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car.



Marc Almond turned the Henley crowd into a sea of pink, as Rewinders held up pink flamingos throughout his set in true Rewind tradition, which included 80s classics Tainted Love and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.



There were far too many great acts to highlight individually but special mention must also go to Nik Kershaw, Bananarama and Roland Gift.



It really is hats off to the Rewind Festival organisers to have pulled off such an overwhelming success in the face of what was the most difficult of times.



Back under the management of David Heartfield, Rewinders were ecstatic to see the iconic Rewind sign back again perched on the side of the hill, overlooking the colourful festival.



A few teething problems meant that the tills were offline for some of the festival, meaning only cash was being accepted, and wifi was nowhere to be seen, but with Rewinders so happy to be back where they love, these were only minor hiccups.



As Mr Motivator said, after warming up the crowd on Saturday: “Rewind so uplifting, and it’s a great reminder that we need to spend time having fun and enjoying yourself because the only thing that we’re sure about in life is right now, and today was just a great, uplifting experience.”



Can we fast forward to Rewind next year? – we simply can’t wait another year!`



Picture credit: Eamon O'Neill