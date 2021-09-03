Album Robert Jon & The Wreck Shine A Light On Me Brother Andy Snipper Share with:





Following on from last year’s monster album ‘Last Light On The Highway’, ‘Shine A Light On Me Brother’ is a massive piece of Soul/Blues/Rock and one of those albums that has you dancing, punching the air with sheer release, singing with the band, wrenched by the emotions and left exhausted by the end.

The songwriting is exquisite, the playing is of a remarkable standard and the vocals and chorus are exhilarating.

There is a feeling to this album that throws back to some great sounds of the seventies, to ‘family’ bands such as Delaney & Bonnie or Stoneground or even The Band, the music that has a great sense of all in the game together. Even on a wonderful ballad like ‘Hurricane’ there is a wonderful emotive content to the playing that you can only get from a band who plays together and exists for each other.

There isn’t a weak song here either. From the title track – a great single and a massive wakener for the listener – through the funkiness of ‘Everyday’ with its rollicking piano and organ and Jam band feel and on to the best ballad of the year so far in ‘Hurricane’ the writing and performance is brilliant. ‘Movin’ has a faintly Beatles/Monkees Eastern feel to it while ‘Brother’ is powerful and emotive and so real it could bring tears to your eyes.

The band got my vote for album of the year last year and while there have been some great releases to compete with, they are in contention this year as well.

They will be touring in September with Troy Redfern as support. The dates are:

Cardiff, The Globe Thursday 16 September 2021 125 Albany Road, Cardiff, CF24 3NS www.globecardiffmusic.com



Sittingbourne, The Bourne Music Club Friday 17 September 2021 The Appleyard, Avenue of Remembrance, Sittingbourne, ME10 4DE https://thebournemusicclub.site123.me



Chester, Live Rooms Saturday 18 September 2021 1 Station Road, Chester, CH1 3DR www.theliverooms.com



Leeds, Brudenell Social Club Sunday 19 September 2021 33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds, LS6 1NY www.brudenellsocialclub.co.uk



Newcastle, The Cluny Monday 20 September 2021 36 Lime Street, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 2PQ https://thecluny.com



Manchester, Night & Day Tuesday 21 September 2021 26 Oldham St, Manchester, M1 1JN http://nightnday.org



Nottingham, The Bodega Wednesday 22 September 2021 23 Pelham St, Nottingham, NG1 2ED www.bodeganottingham.com



London, The 100 Club Thursday 23 September 2021 Century House, 100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London, W1D 1LL www.the100club.co.uk



Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms Friday 24 September 2021 19a W Register St, Edinburgh, EH2 2AA www.thevoodoorooms.com



Aberdeen, Cafe Drummond Saturday 25 September 2021 1 Belmont St, Aberdeen, AB10 1JR www.facebook.com/drummondsAB10



Hartlepool, South Durham Steel Works Club Sunday 26 September 2021 Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, TS25 5RB





