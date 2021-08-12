Album Raven Bush Fall into Noise Kevin Quinn Share with:





Raven Bush re-composer, film-scorer, mass-producer and multi-instrumentalist releases his debut album, a future-folk fable ‘Fall Into Noise’.



Raven Bush is a man on a mission. Emerging from the shadows (either avantly augmenting disco-Galle Christine & The Queens, prose-ache goth Ghostpoet and dead-end street-beater Kae Tempest or artfully performing with Mica Levi and the CURL collective) his quest is one of seeking, striving and searching for meaning amongst coordinated chaos and choreographed uncertainty.



Once located and identified it’s then a matter of applying a sense of order through skittering musical structures (‘Never’ is a sampledelicate sound of wonder of sonic textperimentalism), teetering technical strictures (‘Start of something new’ picks up the drum and bass-onance and runs … and doesn’t stop. Until it drops) and glittering mystical ruptures (‘Unfurling’ is all sci-fi synthetique, space-age sleek, future-critique). This is science to put your trust in.



Inner-mind, outer-body and spirit all operate in unison and mercurially curatorially catered for in an array of wordless soundscapes, surplus landscapes and macro-scapes.



Propulsive opener ‘Factory of Light’ deploys Orbital-like technotronica, both ambient and transient, ascendant and sentient. ‘Coming up for air’ is a thirty-nine second clasping, grasping gasp for oxygen. Inhale, avail, exhale, prevail.



‘Made of stars’ is a metallic miasma of doom-drenched malaise yet closes on an optimistic optic, leading the ways toward a psychic plateau of promise. In theory.



The gradual ‘Your space’ washes and goes, flourishes and knows. Like drifting through the cosmos and finally attaining the tranquillity we all desire. And require.

