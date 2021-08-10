Interview Sarah E Wilson - rock artist Hoochie Coochie retro shop Edinburgh Claudia A Share with:





Meet Edinburgh born and bred multi-media artist and printmaker Sarah E. Wilson, a woman whose awe-inspiring talent injects Scotland’s capital with a much needed dose of rock n roll anarchy and then some.



During a visit in Sarah’s leafy abode in the Tollcross area of Edinburgh it becomes clear that here resides not only an animal lover (I am welcomed by a cat, a dog and introduced to some guinea pigs) but someone whose eclectic taste in interior decoration (two mock-Egyptian sarcophaguses are eye-catchingly placed amid all sorts of bric-a-brac, shelves and countless paintings) is only matched by her show-stopping artwork for which she uses various techniques.



After studying Contemporary Arts Practice, Advanced Art Practice and Graphic Design Sarah quickly moved up in the world by becoming a member of the Royal Scottish Academy, Visual Arts Scotland plus Practising member of Edinburgh Printmakers to name but a few. With numerous solo exhibitions and group shows which saw her works displayed in various Scottish cities, London, Manchester and even France it’s no wonder she is in demand for her arresting pieces capture the eye and the imagination - she even stuck up her finger to Covid when she came up with her ‘Lockdown in Wonderland’ exhibition comprised of several acrylic on canvas paintings: the Dormouse Tea Party, the Queen of Hearts and two red cat sculptures called Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee are among the curiouser and curiouser treasures.



To demonstrate her versatility Sarah’s Toyobo prints (a printing process similar to etching but using water instead of chemicals) presents us with visual gems such as Russian-American actress Allia Nazimova, a 1908 Moscow Art Theatre costumes tryptic titled ‘The Bluebird’ and a panorama print of ‘Cloudy Aberdeen’.

Equally fascinating are her numerous watercolours dedicated to ‘Faded movie stars’ like Myrna Loy, Jean Harlow, Anna May Wong or Louise Brooks – all vamps of the silver screen from an era “when everything was just that little bit more fabulous” according to the artist (possible a lot more glamorous too). This should come as no surprise as it would seem that Sarah is particularly fond of the roaring Twenties and early Thirties, citing Picasso, German Expressionism, Scottish artist Moyna Flannigan and American artist Bruce Nauman as particularly strong influences and inspirations.



Another huge passion in Sarah’s life is music, in particular rock from the 1970s and 80s. No wonder this inspired another series of artwork which is currently exhibited in Edinburgh’s Hoochie Coochie, a quirky shop specialising in retro-orientated clothes and accessories. Enthusiastically managed by Stuart Dickson, the shop is situated at 48 Home Street, EH3 9NA and worth a look anytime!

Sarah’s partner Craig is the lead singer of Scottish punk-goth band TWISTED NERVE – founded in the early 1980s and still kicking ass today (in fact the band are playing Edinburgh prime rock dive Bannermans this coming Saturday, 14th August. Little wonder then that music holds a special place in her heart and among the various artwork on view at the Hoochie Coochie are portraits of iconic rocksters like Bowie, Nick Cave and Adam Ant, plus art inspired by equally iconic album covers such as Nina Hagen (‘Unbehagen’) and the Sparks’ (‘Kimono My House’ - endorsed the band itself)! Another totally rockin’ piece of artwork (using watercolour-spray gun) depicts legendary psychobilly outfit The Cramps, with guitarist Poison Ivy in the foreground.



Sarah’s ideal exhibition would be either in London’s Saatchi Gallery and the White Cube and judging from the direction her careers is going she may well be on the way to fulfil that dream.

You can contact Sarah and find out more about her artwork via www.sarah-ewilson.co.uk plus the usual platforms such Facebook: @axolottgallery and Twitter: sarahwilson@axogallery



