Single Red Dirt Skinners Brighter Days Ahead Andy Snipper Share with:





Let’s face it, between Covid, Brexit, Global Climate Emergency etc. it’s been a pretty turgid few years.



And in the midst of all this gloom and depression here comes a single that is so relentlessly upbeat and bright that you simply cannot fail to experience a strange feeling as the edges of your mouth crinkles upwards and your eyes begin to sparkle a little – it’s called a smile and I blame the Red Dirt Skinners.



Sarah Skinner’s sax playing has leapt forward since the pair moved to rural Ontario and their harmonising is simply joyous.

If this wasn’t so well made and performed it would be annoying but it really is one of those classis numbers that just bring a little lift to your heart even in this blighted summer.





