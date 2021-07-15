At just fourteen years old, Alexander James Rodriguez is already taking the world by storm. His latest infectious pop single 'California' has just shy of 50,000 streams, and the singer already has over 138,000 followers on Instagram.
Music News caught up with Alexander to find out more...
How old were you when you started singing?
I have been singing all my life, from school plays and suchlike, but I started my professional career at age 12. I went into the studio during the Los Angeles lockdown in May 2020 and recorded my debut single, ‘My Crew’ followed by ‘Your Smile’ and ‘Up To You’ – I have been releasing songs ever since!
Tell us about your latest single “California”.
Yes so I created the song California to support the State of California’s re-opening in June, although I released the single in May in anticipation of all the COVID restrictions being lifted. The song is all about my favorite things to do in the State of California. From my favorite footwear Vans and skateboarding to surfing on Sundays. I love to get outside and explore and have been so lucky to experience the drive from Venice Beach to San Francisco, with the breathtaking views of the Big Sur and the salty air on the ferry to Alcatraz. I wanted this song to be a celebration of all things Cali. From star-spotting along the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its amazing outdoor experiences.
The music video for California was filmed in Venice Beach, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Boulevard, and the Hollywood Sign. The teen also selected some of his favorite California tourist spots to incorporate including Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the Big Sur, and other noticeable landmarks.
Who are some of your musical inspirations?
I listen to all genre of music, from Journey to The Beatles, I really like to hear music from back in the day. There is always an 80’s song playing on the radio too that we sing along to in the car. I just like upbeat pop music with an 80’s / 90’s spin. But in saying that I can groove to Post Malone or Drake too. I really have an eclectic taste.
Who is one artist you would love to open for on tour?
Easy. Dua Lipa. She is a fellow Brit. She has the best up-beat music out there and my new upcoming songs would fall in nicely as a sweet opening for her! No doubt, Dua. Shout out to the universe for making that one come true!
Where do you hope to be in five years?
In 5 years, I hope to have graduated High School, I am a freshman this year. 14 and ready for High School. I want to have 2-3 albums out, have toured with Dua Lipa, actually maybe a whole Brit Tour with Harry Styles in there too, plus my own international tour. I would like to have a Grammy on the shelf too. Aside from that, I would like to have booked a couple of film roles – maybe a Marvel or something like that and be out in my community with kids my age inspiring them to be the best version of themselves ever. I think that’s all quite achievable!
Tell us about your partnership with No Kid Hungry?
I am extremely proud to be supporting No Kid Hungry. I have seen first hand kids at my school waiting in line for breakfast, lunch and dinner provided by the school system. Did you know that 1 in 6 kids in America go to school hungry. It’s impossible to stay focused with your belly rumbling, and during summer, when there isn’t school kids often go hungry. So, to support kids in California who need our help with basic food needs, I have created a limited-edition long sleeve T-shirt and cropped hoodie. All profits go to No Kid Hungry. As a kid myself, I believe that no child should go hungry, we should be outside having fun with full bellies this summer.
How can our readers find you online?
The limited edition No Kid Hungry ‘California’ long sleeve shirt and cropped hoodie are available to purchase exclusively on my website, www.iamajrodriguez.com/shop. We ship them out ourselves and I include a poster and sticker in the package too.