9-year-old rapper Rocco Tokyo is on route to becoming a viral sensation with his brand new video for the single ‘Drip Bop’. Born in 2012, the rising Essex-based entertainer is gradually building a reputation not to be missed, with his introductory freestyle video ‘Tokyo From Colchester’ from earlier this year quickly gaining popularity and teasing what is coming up next. ‘Drip Bop’ is written by family friend and mentor Richard Rocky, and produced by Dan Scholes at DSM Records. The video features the coolest Urban dance moves you have seen in a long time, courtesy of the choreography gurus at Warriorz Performing Arts Academy and certain to get you bopping all summer long. Rocco Tokyo says “Dance along with me and help me make my new single viral!”

Music News caught up with Rocco to find out more:



So, what's up Rocco? What's on your mind?

Nothing much. This song I'm working on has been on my mind all day.



Tell us everything about your new single 'Drip Bop'.

So Drip Bop is a song which is meant to promote self-confidence and also be fun at the same time. My uncle (Richard Rocky Yeboah) came up with the phrase and wrote the lyrics for the song, while my dad and I added some finishing touches.

It was originally produced by Melody Boss (Jeydolph) and mixed and mastered by Dan Scholes of DSM Music.



Really liked the music video. What’s the story behind it?

The music video was shot by Oliver Brain production in Sheffield, my Dad and my uncle came up with the concept and Zara from Warriorz Dance choreographed the dance. We wanted to create a fun and colourful video that will show us having fun but it was during the pandemic and we could have too many people on set and most of the locations we needed were closed so we ended up finding a basketball court in Reading. So, we had to travel all the way to Reading for the Shoot but all in all it was a fun experience.



You are just 9 years old. When did you realise your talents in music and dance?

As far back as I remember, I have always been interested in music but I actually realised my talents in music from the age of 3 when I was able to rap along to rap songs that my dad played, even though sometimes the words were wrong. Lol



Who are your musical icons?

Stormzy NLE Choppa 50 Cent Gunna



Which artists are you listening to right now?

That Girl Lay Lay 24kGoldn

NLE Choppa



What’s your favourite hobby when you are free from school?

I enjoy playing roadblocks, football and bike riding



What does the rest of 2021 hold for you?

For the rest of the year, I have some incredible songs I can't wait to share with my fans.