Adam Lanceley is something of an inspiration. As a young boy, he showed great promise both academically and athletically. Perhaps too much, in fact. By his own admission, Lanceley put himself under pressure to 'succeed'. A devastating car accident, when he was aged ten, changed everything. Severe injuries to his brain, pelvis and legs left doctor's doubting if Lanceley would ever walk again. Thankfully, this was not the case. Determination and bravery are the words here; despite severe mental health difficulties, including PTSD, anxiety and depression, Lanceley continues to flourish as a musician, channelling positivity through his art.



Welcome To The Next Century is his latest offering. In Lanceley's own words: “I've given the arrangements and lyrics a fresh, sunshine vibe, which could be perceived as a reflection on the dawning of a better time for everyone.” Summer Of Love kicks things off, a shambling, country-feel track with a raw, punk twist. Jangling guitars and bouncing percussion provide the drive. Some lovely slide and twinkling keys colour the picture. There's a lovely, loose feel about the arrangement and the lyrics are striking: “This could be the summer of love take two, and it's back here baby, and it's back with you.” The first thing you'll notice, however, is Lanceley's idiosyncratic vocal delivery. Pitched somewhere between Bob Dylan and The Fall's Mark E. Smith, Lanceley's off-kilter voice, sharp, punchy and human, is a wonderful tool which, for this listener, makes for a standout feature.



Asking For Shelter opens with deep slabs of piano, before slow, thudding drums and shuffling cymbals make an appearance. “I just needed something, someone to believe in,” sings Lanceley, over a highly affecting melody. As a song-writer, this is first-class material. The music cocoons Lanceley's emotional vocals, blossoming out into a soundscape of considerable beauty. Again, Lanceley's charged, unconventional singing steals the show. A Girl Like You swaggers with a sunshine stride. Subtle touches of ringing guitar glow around the edges and riff into the spaces. Glad To Be Living ups the tempo, with rattling hand-percussion racing out of the blocks. Once more, this is an extraordinary cut, full of Stooge's energy, They Might Be Giants' quirkiness and effortlessly catchy hooks.



Throughout Welcome To The Next Century, Lanceley displays an impressive gift for beguiling compositions, full of character and uncompromising invention. Beauty In You is a particular highlight, a circling, punchy track, with mantra-like chorus and clouds of reverb-laden guitar. Closer, Wherever You Want Me To Be keeps the standards high; a delightfully charismatic song, full of sunshine and psychedelic edges. In truth, Lanceley's unique music isn't going to be to everyone's tastes. Those who get it, however, are going to love it. Lanceley has created his own sound, and that's no small achievement for any artist.