One of last year’s highlights was Robert Jon & The Wreck’s debut album ‘Last Light On The Highway’ – along with many other reviewers it was in my top ten of 2020.



So here is the new single from the band and what a blast!



A huge gospel-meets-Southern-Rock sound, riff filled and driven by some sumptuous slide licks. Add to that brazen horn, great backing vocals and a rocking piano sound as well as the most powerful rhythm section I’ve heard from anyone this year.

Robert Jon Burrison’s vocals are gritty, full on and get you up off your chair dancing with sheer glee.

This is right up there with the best Southern Rock & Blues outfits.



I really don’t think I’ve heard such a powerful and joyous single this year.



