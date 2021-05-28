Joy Denalane offers hopeful soul on single ‘The Show'.



UK readers would be forgiven for not having heard of Denalane. The German's 5 albums are yet to have an impact on the UK's charts.

The singer may not yet be a global Sensation but that hasn't stopped promotional material from heralding her as “Germany's undisputed Queen of Soul”, while lording her as one of the first Europeans to join the Prestigious Motown records.



‘The Show’ proves why Denalane is worthy of that honour. The single serves to promote the Deluxe Edition of latest album, Let Yourself Be Loved.



The soulful funk sound strikes the right balance between a bright energy to help the listener enjoy the proceedings, and a hint of melancholy.



The song’s backing vocals mesh well with a strong lead performance. The harmonies serve as a sort of angelic counterpoint to lyrics which seek to hold on to the perfection of love in a world shrouded by anything but.



Some nice violin work serves to send the short song off with a charming flourish. The horn section also plays its part well to make the closing that bit more memorable.

Overall, ‘The Show’ is an enjoyable few minutes of soul.



The extended LP will be released on 3 September.







