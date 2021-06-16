Liverpool-based Folk-Pop artist Holly Lovelady has recently released her latest single ‘Oreanne’, continuing her personal musical journey, charged with deep emotions, gentle melodies, and poetic lyrics, and determined to empower women to be comfortable and daring in difficult relationships. Inspired by a real love story, the single presents a tale of heartbreak and vulnerability, evoking a plethora of feelings and memories.Produced by Bob Mackenzie at the iconic Motor Museum Recording Studio (Jake Bugg, Arctic Monkeys), ‘Oreanne’ adds a distinctively modern Electro-pop twist to Holly Lovelady’s signature Folk-influenced style. Previously, her Christmas cover ‘A Spaceman Came Travelling’ garnered the attention of the original songwriter Chris De Burgh, and saw the support of BBC Merseyside, Lancashire and Cumbria.We caught up with Holly Lovelady to find out more...Erm... This interview! Haha!Oreanne is a song about love, heartbreak and the illusion that love can put you under. It’s a true story and I wanted everyone to hear and relate to the song. We have all been “Oreanne” at some point! Broken hearted when the person you love doesn’t love you back. It breaks us but we come back a better version of ourselves than before.I started when my mum bought me a old school piano when I was 14 for £50 she said “if you want to learn...play” so I taught myself and started to play around with lyrics and melodies. The first song I wrote was a song called “ The tailor of Kendal” but before that I was performing in musicals so I guess I started singing when I was 9.I wanted to show me as myself in the music video and then show a darker and more mysterious Oreanne. I guess I’m sort of narrating the song in themusic video?! It’s a simple vision I think and Vessel studios in Liverpool helped me bring that to life.Fleetwood Mac! Adele! Dorris Day! And my grandad!Rumours by Fleetwood MacAlec Benjamin! I really love his music.I think his songwriting is amazing and his voice is so easy on the ear!Oooo! Well I love a cool looking coat! Cool coats are my thing haha!Hopefully it holds good things! I believe it does!More new music is coming and I’m performing at 42 Degrees festival in July so I’m really excited for that. It's my first festival.