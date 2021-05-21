Single Troy Redfern Waiting For Your Love Andy Snipper Share with:





Absolutely scuzzy, dense and slide filled Rock/Blues. This is a real belter.



Troy Redfern lays down a strong and furious boogie that tips a wink to ZZ Top and Blackstone Cherry while somehow also being very British.



Recorded at Rockfield Studios and mixed at Abbey Road, Troy brought in guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal who played on Guns N’ Roses 2008 album Chinese Democracy and toured with the band for nine years as well as Darby Todd on drums (The Darkness).



Troy was part of the RHR trio who stunned us all a couple of years back with two knockout albums and a slew of festival appearances.



It just rocks, hard and loud, one of those songs that you just have to cue up again as soon as its finished.

