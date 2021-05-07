Album Arielle Analog Girl In A Digital World Andy Snipper Share with:





For a very young lady, Arielle seems to have been around for a lifetime having worked with pr supported the likes of Heart, Joan Jett, Graham Nash, Country Joe McDonald, Joe Bonamassa, Guns N’ Roses, members of Deep Purple, Billy Ray Cyrus, Eric Johnson, Gregg Allman, Keith Urban and Cee Lo Green and even a main stage slot at Coachella.

She also appeared in the stage production of ‘We Will Rock You’ and has her signature guitar – the Two-Tone – released via Brian May Guitars.



But we are talking here about her album ‘Analog Girl In A Digital World’ and the irony is that I am reviewing a digital copy of this via my PC. I’m also loving what I’m hearing – this is a real delight.



Arielle is playing the music of the ages – her original songs have the feel of music made in the sixties, seventies, eighties without any sense of being plagiaristic. Her sound is fresh and exciting, her voice is expressive and sassy and she really can play guitar.



The songs on this album all have a slightly wistful feel but in a charming and rather pleasant manner and musically she has so much to bring to the party that, after listening to the album straight through a few times, I was able to dip in and out to find music to suit every mood.



Favourite numbers include ‘Peace Of Mind’ with its Byrds-like jangling guitar lines and a brilliant version of ‘I’D Rather Be In England’ complete with cod-English elements. ‘Inside & Outside’ has a darker tone, emotionally rich and really giving the album a point to revolve around.



Arielle is a bright spark in a dull world, harking back to more easily understood times but sharp enough to appeal to many different listeners.





