Gary Moore’s career had more high points than most musicians have had gigs, having played with Skid Row, Thin Lizzy, Colosseum II, the infamous power trio of BBM (Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce, Gary Moore) all before a notable solo career.

When he died in 2011 his talent was still undimmed.



This release is culled from family archives and consists of a number of never before heard numbers and a number of unreleased alternative takes. What is common throughout is the sheer quality of his playing and the depth of emotion he manages to draw from a genre than seemingly has said it all.



When I think of Gary Moore, the first thing that comes to mind is the ballads; numbers like ‘Parisienne Walkways’ with Thin Lizzy or his own ‘Still Got The Blues’ - Tracks that can tear down the hardest of hearts.

And that side appears here too with the exquisite ‘In My Dreams’ or the desperately dark and soulful 'Living With The Blues' but there is another side and the album opens with an absolutely belting version of Freddie King’s ‘I’m Tore Down’. His voice taking on some real grit and his guitar playing powerful and harsh edged.



It’s the same with Memphis Slims ‘Steppin’ Out’ with his playing hard and fast – close to Clapton’s version but adding some Moore pizazz to the mix.



‘How Blue Can You Get’ puts you right in the dives and smokers of Moore’s youth with an intense and close miked Blues. Again, his sublime guitar is the real deal here.



For anyone who is a fan of Blues guitar, Gary Moore is up there as one of the best – alongside Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Rory Gallagher, even up there with the 3 Kings. This album doesn’t necessarily tell us anything new but it is a real pleasure to listen to and sometimes that enough.

