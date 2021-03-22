Single The Damn Truth This Is The Way We Are Now Andy Snipper Share with:





The Damn Truth hail from Montreal and I have to take task with my Canadian cousins for keeping them a secret for the last few years – this is a monster track!



They are a rock band and the sheer power and excitement they bring to this single is really mind blowing.



Fronted by Lee-La Baum, her vocals come over as a cross between Ann Wilson and Joan Jett and she hits some remarkable tones and emotions. Lead guitar from Tom Shemer screams and howls while the rhythm section of PY Letellier on bass and Dave Traina on drums delivers massive power and pace.



This isn't subtle but it is a terrific piece of rock and the band are really beginning to make a name for themselves.






