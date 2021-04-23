Interview Alex Russo Newsdesk Share with:





UK-based Italian singer-songwriter Alex Russo is due to release his new single ‘Emma’ on Friday 26th of March. After taking a hiatus from the music industry for more than 20 years Alex Russo is back with his new heartfelt single aimed at reconnecting with a long lost love.



The track is about ‘Emma’, the first love of a young Alex Russo. Unfortunately, Emma’s mother didn’t approve of their relationship, eventually sending her away to Germany to keep the two apart. Alex says “Needless to say, I was devastated by this news, and despite suffering at the idea of not being able to see her again, she was always in my heart as my first true love and these feelings are the basis of the song ‘Emma’.” Sharing his story, Alex is trying to inspire and get connected with any people who are not able to be together due to family’s involvement.



Hi Alex, how are you doing today? Hi, I am very well, thanks.



Can you talk to us about your latest single ‘Emma’? What inspired you to write the song?

Yes of course, ‘Emma’ is my first ever song I wrote in 2019 and is about my first love when i was at the age 15/16. I have never forgotten the beautiful face of Emma and how much I was in love with her, she has always remained in my thoughts, we were both in love but unfortunately her parents never allowed us to be together because we were too young so Emma's mother decided to send her to live with her father in Germany. I haven't seen her since.

I started writing Emma's song after the loss of my friend Don White, we were good friends and we worked together in the music industry for many years, we made an album together in the 90's called Alex Russo and other records. A few days before he died he asked me never to give up on my dreams because he always believed in me and my talents, that's what gave me the motivation to carry on writing songs.



Loving the video, can you tell us a little about the filming process?

It was a great day for me and the crew. I remember it was a very cold day but I really enjoyed the day out and singing in different places. I chose to shoot this video in Battersea park because it is where it all began, I've spent many years in the park having fun with friends, playing football, tennis, jogging and enjoying refreshments in the coffee shop by the lake. It has always been my dream to make music video in this park.



How do you cope with the lockdown? Are you writing new music?

Lockdown hasn't been best time for any of us, but I have been writing more music during this time, but I do miss going to the recording studio and working on my new album



Who are your favourite artists?

Well, a few artists from back in the 80's, including George Michael, Lionel Richie, Neil Diamond and many more.



Which is your favourite animal that best suits your personality?

*Dogs, I always have dogs in my life and the one I have, she is now 15 years old and we never separated from each-other. Her name is Beauty and is a chihuahua.



What are your plans for 2021?

My plan is to form a new band and start rehearsals in the studio and organising our tour in 2022.



