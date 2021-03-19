Album Papa Roach Greatest Hits Volume 2 Joe McIndoe Share with:





Papa Roach return with their enjoyable second greatest hits album.



Called Greatest Hits Volume 2 the collection showcases songs recorded in the last decade.



The compilation of 21 tracks, primarily consists of rambunctious angsty rock.



Given that this is a greatest hits offering you won’t be surprised to learn that if you’re a fan of Papa Roach then you’ll probably have heard most of the songs. For those that haven’t heard the band’s material before, the record holds themes of, surviving the darkness, pain, and trying to rise above it.



‘American Dream’ takes a swipe at the USA’s favourite optimistic mantra, ‘Help’ appears to take on the theme of escaping depression, while ‘Born for Greatness’ is a catchy tune about seizing the day and claiming your voice



As we mentioned in our review of the band’s ninth studio album Crooked Teeth, songs are designed to be anthemic. Tunes are raucous, and rarely pause for a quiet moment.

Lead singer Jacoby Shaddix brings charismatic vocals to match the melodic intensity.



The group appear to stick to a tried and trusted formula, quick hooks attached to booming crowd-pleasing tunes.

Growling guitars and drums turned up to 11 are never too far away from the listener’s ears.



Vocals are strong and mesh well with catchy musicianship. Roach would almost be radio friendly if it weren’t for the heaviness of their sound.



The album may primarily serve as a look back at the past, but it does hold space for previously unreleased material. This comes in the form of two live tracks, and several remixes.



The likes of ‘Born for Greatness’, ‘Help’, and ‘Elevate’ all receive the remix treatment. Sadly, they offer a mixed bag





The ‘Born for Greatness’ remix opts for a slow sinister sounding opening, which only serves to take some of the fire away from the track. To make matters worse, synthetic alarm style sound just after the main hook feels out of place.

‘Elevate’ meanwhile, is a partial success, with the added layers of synthesized beats adding further ear worm power to the chorus.



Unfortunately, this is undermined by obtrusive trap beats as the underwhelming payoff to the big build up.



The ‘Help’ remix does at least offer a pleasant gentler alternative to the original.



Live acoustic versions of ‘Leader of the Broken Hearts’ and ‘Face Everything and Rise’ are a welcome if late change of pace to proceedings.





