Sweet were renowned as Glam Rockers in the early seventies but at heart they were always a hard rock band and their 1975 album ‘Desolation Boulevard’ showed them at their best.



Sweet have re-recorded the album with their new line up as ‘Isolation Boulevard’ and the results are pretty tasty.

The band’s sound is still there, typified by founding member Andy Scott on guitar, the biggest difference being the vocals from new singer Paul Manzi, original vocalist Brian Connolly sadly having passed in 1997.

Those wonderful harmonies and backing vocals are still a crucial element of the Sweet sound and the new line up do it pretty well.



The album was recorded during lockdown with the band members isolated but it all works seamlessly and you really couldn’t tell.



The album includes some of their best numbers including a stunning version of ‘Hellraiser’ and a powerful and funky ‘Teenage Rampage’. As for ‘Ballroom Blitz’ – brings back memories and the new version is damn tasty.



Bottom line is that Sweet are a damn good rock band and this is all damn good rock.





