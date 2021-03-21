Single Pearl Diver You Can Bring The Darkness Andy Snipper Share with:





This is the first single from Pearl Diver and a sumptuous jazz and soul tinged number it is too. Hints of the Style Council maybe.



But there is a deep side to the song as it explores the concept of bringing all of the hidden sides and aspects of ourselves to our relationships – whether that be to lovers, family or friendships.



Matt Sage’s vocals are tender and sweet (I love the way he sings with an English accent rather than trying to sound American) with a gorgeous conga backbeat and classic ‘sha la la’s in the backing vocals as he entreats a lover/friend/etc to ‘Bring Their Darkness’. The whole band are clearly experienced and play to a high standard.



Beautifully recorded and played, it works on many levels. Delightful.



