For KING & COUNTRY returns with a deluxe version of their classic album, Burn The Ships.



For KING & COUNTRY are that rarest of gems who have crossed over from Christian country-rock into the mainstream. With the re-release of their seminal album Burn The Ships this fantastic band look back on a career (so far) of highlights, collaborations and killer tunes. It’s a cross-genre release which will captivate every listener from the very first note.



Led by the absolutely stunning duet with Dolly Parton, ‘God Only Knows’ (currently sitting comfortably at 10 million YouTube hits), this new updated version of their beloved album focuses on the collaborative aspect of for KING’s music. It’s always been about love and working together, and this is something perfectly demonstrated by this release, which also sees remixes supplied by Timbaland and Shadowlands, amongst others.



“Thank you all for embarking on the Burn The Ships voyage over the last few years,” Joel and Luke share in a statement. “Since the album’s release, there have been wonderful collaborations bringing with them new and fresh musical moments that we felt deserved to be grafted into this record’s story going forward. Our hope is this ‘complete edition’ brings with it a new emotion, depth, and spirit.”



“This album no longer belongs to us or these other incredible voices who lent their talents to it, it belongs to you,” Joel & Luke continue. “It’s your stories, your heartfelt conversations, texts, FaceTimes and gifts that have inspired and reinspired us along the way - honestly, you have given this catalog of songs a whole new meaning and life, and not only given us the courage to keep stepping forward, but have also helped us find redemption in our own stories.”



Burn The Ships (Deluxe Edition: Remixes & Collaborations) is more than just the latest release in for KING & COUNTRY’s discography. It’s a celebration of everything they have achieved so far in their career - seven No. 1 hits, ten Top 10 hits, four GRAMMY Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and two American Music Award nominations. It’s the togetherness you feel when singing in a group of people. It’s the warmth of hope felt when the sun rises on a new day. It’s the determination to get through this pandemic in whatever way you can, so that we may come together and dance again. It’s for KING & COUNTRY, and it’s their most triumphant release yet.



Burn The Ships (Deluxe Edition: Remixes & Collaborations) is out everywhere on March 26th, 2021.