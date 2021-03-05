Released in February of this year - by Atlantic/Monkey Puzzle and with producers Jack Antonoff, Greg Kurstin, and David Guetta – Sia's Music is a collection of songs from and inspired by her emotional film of the same name. Fourteen tracks long, the creative project takes listeners on a journey of Sia's undeniable brilliance. With colourful threads of R&B, electropop and EDM throughout, Sia's unique and powerful vocals punch their way through an album that is certain to please her staunch fanbase.



There are flavours in Music that certainly remind us of some of the artist's former work, but they shine in fresh and surprising ways. The album splashes open with the fun, uplifting track “Together” - a chorus of children back Sia in this catchy, unforgettable pop tune that sticks with the listener long after the song fades out.



“Saved My Life” is an evocative and haunting track about finding salvation in the love of another. A track that gives Sia a chance to show off that powerful voice, it's a gem amongst the collection.



The title track “Music” offers us a glimpse of why Sia has became the much-loved artist she is today. A ballad that creeps under the skin, it has an almost classical edge to it. It is easy to see why this song has become an instant favourite amongst listeners. It's the heart of the album – and the motion picture too.



The track “1+1” with it's highly infectious chorus, allows Sia to pull us in with her non- stop powerful pop-hooks.

“Courage to Change” is an epic, sweeping and enchanting song with lyrics that promise “you are not alone in all this, together we can do anything.” An inspiring and emotional track, littered with a haunting piano riff, this is one of the treasures of the album.



Another standout song “Beautiful Things Can Happen” (performed exceptionally by actor Leslie Odom Jr in the motion picture) is captured with haunting beauty by Sia on the album release. A quiet and subdued track, it drags the listener into Sia's inner mind landscape. Emotional and turbulent, with dark yet inspiring edges.



Music will be a pleasing release to her supporters as it has all the ingredients of her past musical successes – great hooks, stunning vocals and unique sounds. Sia has become an icon in the entertainment world because nobody can do what she does. She brings something different to the table. Incomparable and original.



Music is available on all streaming services and CD/Vinyl formats. RATING: 4/5 stars.