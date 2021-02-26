Brian Bennett

When this was released back in 1978 I played the ass of this album and, remarkably, it still sounds fresh today. 43 years have not made it stale or dated.



Bennett was the drummer with the Shadows (yes Cliff Richards backing band) but he was always involved in music outside the pop world and with the rise of disco and especially the electronica based funk that was beginning to split off from the mainstream, this album fitted in perfectly.



Alongside keyboardsman Francis Monkman (Ex Curved Air and Sky) and bassist Alan Jones (ex Shadows) they created a brilliant space-tinged funk odyssey with a strong emphasis on the funk basslines and Bennett’s pin sharp drumming. The synth sounds are clean and airy and 'swim' over the rhythm and percussive elements - a superb job of production by Dick Plant.



The single ‘Pendulum Force’ was a minor hit on the mainstream charts but went top ten in the European disco charts.



As usual from Esoteric, the remastering is excellent and the package comes complete with alternate mixes of the album but it does feel as though it would all have fitted on a single CD.



Very well worth the reissue and great to hear it sounding as alive and danceable all this time after its original release.

