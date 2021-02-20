It's hard to overstate the impact that Beth Gibbons and her little band from Bristol would come to have on the pop music industry in the 21st century. Particularly considering the dark fringe nature of their work. Just three albums (two during their main 90s peak)would change how pop artists, specifically female ones would express themselves. This wasn't quite blues or gospel, it was something else. Portishead has become a touchstone for emotionally open pop that shirks the mainstream yet still connects with millions.



Sydney-based singer Amanda Easton has a history in large stage productions and as a preeminent background singer for international acts. Her personal project takes that theatrical nature and weaves in the essence of Portishead-style trip-hop to make a sound that walks the line between frailty and grandeur. Her latest record Wallflower is a letter to her younger self as a demure teenager, telling her to be patient, that eventually, she'll crawl out of her shell and great things will happen.



Her siren vocals prove powerful right off the top on the lead track 'Girl in the Song'. Minor reflective chords score the electronica-driven track. Easton drifts backward and forwards through time, shifting between shy youth and stage-owning woman. The title track 'Wallflower' is an offspring of Portishead's 'Glory Box' with the slinky decent of the chromatic bass line matched with sauntering shuffle drums. Easton even more directly reaches out to her former self, penning the track as a direct letter to empower her younger iteration. 'Walk the Skies' continues with the trip-hop vibe but takes the vocal influence back a decade to the arena-ready balladry of the new romantic style. 'At the Door's drag your feet wistfulness is in line with the moods set in Lana Del Ray's recent work. The album wraps with string-scored ballads like 'Don't Forget You Love Me' which lets her theatrical side out in full force. Her voice rings clear as a bell.



Wallflower shows off Easton's impressive vocal abilities while delivering a powerful message about self-acceptance. It's a great message for young women but also a helpful reminder to the older ones to let themselves off of the hook now and then. Easton's big stage talents are the primary component of her work but it's nice to hear that edge from the trip-hop world seeping in to keep it interesting.

