Sister Gavin & The Gator

Never heard of Sister Gavin or The Gator before but I assume that The Gator plays the sublime resonator acoustic guitar and Sister Gavin is the equally excellent gospel style Blues lady. Together they have made a bloody wonderful single.



The single is in a classic style, hearkening back to the roots of Blues music but Sister Gavin (Adele Gavin) has a wonderful soul fullness to her voice and alongside Iain Donald’s (The Gator) softly played slide the music has real beauty and depth.



The lyrics are very much of this century and in a world still ravaged with Covid and its effects they plead for hope and a return of joy.



The best music is that which you can happily cue up time and again and lose yourself in – I listened to this delight six times before pulling up my keyboard – it’s that good.



Quite frankly, the best single I’ve heard in years.

