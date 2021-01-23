Pa Salieu interviewed at MTV December 2020 for Music-News.com after being shortlisted for MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021.
MTV UK & IRE released the complete shortlist for its highly anticipated MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 campaign, which champions emerging artists, where talent compete for the annual accolade. The list consists of 10 artists who MTV believes will breakthrough in the coming year.
In January 2021, the acts go head to head and battle it out in a public vote on Instagram, so support your favourite artists on social.
To vote, simply head over to the MTV Instagram @MTVUK and like the post of the artist you want to vote for. The post with the most likes at the end of the voting period wins.
Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK & IRE, commented, “We have been blown away by the diverse and creative music talent that is coming through the UK and Ireland despite everything we have been through this year. This is a testament to the industry and all those who work within it. We are excited to be launching our MTV Push UK & IRE 2021 campaign to continue our support of new talent. We have had an incredible partnership with YUNGBLUD, our 2020 winner, culminating with an award and live performance at the global MTV EMAs. We can’t wait to see what comes next”
The Cotton-Candy singer’s career has gone from strength to strength since taking the top spot at MTV Push 2020 and will release his full length studio album ‘WEIRD!‘ next month. Not only this, YUNGBLUD is set to perform his new tracks to a series of venues across March and April 2021 and last month he launched his very own BBC Radio 1 podcast The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds.
YUNGBLUD said, “Like the rest of the world my year has been pretty crazy, but one thing is for sure, since being named MTV Push’s 2020 winner – I’ve had some unreal career changing experiences. Thanks for everything MTV…can’t wait to see who is nominated this year and is set to take my crown”
MTV has a long history of discovering and championing new music talent with past alumni of its MTV Push UK & IRE campaign’s including; Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Ella Eyre, George Ezra, James Bay, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Krept & Konan, The Vamps, Years & Years and Sam Smith.
The ten incredible up and coming artists are set to be some of the most exciting acts of 2021, with each being showcased by MTV with exclusive content being premiered across our channels and social platforms throughout January as well as on www.mtv.co.uk/mtv-push.