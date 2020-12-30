Album Music News: Top 28 Albums of 2020 Newsdesk Share with:





After a year unlike any other, which saw the arts sector crushed in so many ways, music became more important than ever.



As is customary Music News put our communal heads together and after much discussion here is our Top 28 list of the best albums that shone through to brighten up a tempestuous year.



1. Doves - The Universal Want

2. Kitchen Sink - Nadine Shah

3. Sports Team - Deep Down Happy

4. Sault: Untitled (Black Is)

5. Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death

6. Fleet Foxes - Shore

7. BC Camplight - Shortly After Take-Off

8. Bob Dylan - Rough And Rowdy Ways

9. Fat Boy Slim - Back To Mine

10. Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

11. Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

12. Run The Jewels - RTJ4

13. King Krule - Man Alive!

14. Charlie XCX – How I’m Feeling Now

15. Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

16. Roisin Murphy Murphy's Law

17. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

18. Kano – Hoodies All Summer

19. Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

20. Lantern On The Lake – Spook The Herd

21. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

22. Backxwash - God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It

23. Georgia – Seeking Thrills

24. James Righton - The Performer

25. Porridge Radio – Every Bad

26. Caribou - Suddenly

27. Anna Meredith – FIBS

28. RCBF - Sideways To ItalyWillie J Healy - Twin Heavy