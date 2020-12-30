Music News: Top 28 Albums of 2020

(label)
30 December 2020 (released)
After a year unlike any other, which saw the arts sector crushed in so many ways, music became more important than ever.
As is customary Music News put our communal heads together and after much discussion here is our Top 28 list of the best albums that shone through to brighten up a tempestuous year.
1. Doves - The Universal Want
2. Kitchen Sink - Nadine Shah
3. Sports Team - Deep Down Happy
4. Sault: Untitled (Black Is)
5. Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death
6. Fleet Foxes - Shore
7. BC Camplight - Shortly After Take-Off
8. Bob Dylan - Rough And Rowdy Ways
9. Fat Boy Slim - Back To Mine
10. Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
11. Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
12. Run The Jewels - RTJ4
13. King Krule - Man Alive!
14. Charlie XCX – How I’m Feeling Now
15. Moses Boyd – Dark Matter
16. Roisin Murphy Murphy's Law
17. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
18. Kano – Hoodies All Summer
19. Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
20. Lantern On The Lake – Spook The Herd
21. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
22. Backxwash - God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It
23. Georgia – Seeking Thrills
24. James Righton - The Performer
25. Porridge Radio – Every Bad
26. Caribou - Suddenly
27. Anna Meredith – FIBS
28. RCBF - Sideways To ItalyWillie J Healy - Twin Heavy