Lyric orientated Indie-Rock artist Bluenose B is due to release their heartfelt single ‘Another Place’ on Friday 11th of December. Founded in the 80’s by songwriter Stephen Lawson, Bluenose B have gone through various line-up changes and styles over the years leading. Throughout that time Bluenose B have seen support from the likes of NME, Liverpool Echo, BBC Radio 1 (John Peel and Janice Long) to name a few.
Hi Stephen, How have you been?
Extremely well thank you. Fortunately, I’ve been busy during lockdown which has helped keep me positive.
You just released your new single ‘Another Place’. Can you talk to us about it?
My mum was diagnosed with a terminal illness. My brothers and sisters and I brought her home so she could spend her last days with the family. We cared for her ourselves which at times became intense. 100 metres from my mum's house, it is the art installation “Another Place” by Antony Gormley. It’s a 100 life-size cast-iron replicas of his body, spaced across a mile of the shoreline looking out to sea. I would walk down there when things became too difficult and find some peace and hope. It is a very beautiful place.
We are in love with your new video. Tell us everything about this very interesting concept.
The art installation, the location, the light and the cameraman Neil McCartney, the fiddle player from Merry Hell did all the hard work. It’s such a thought-provoking piece of art and the light is so intense and dynamic that Neil spent a full day there filming. He was so enthused by the location he stayed longer than he intended. We are very pleased with the result.
Who are your influences?
The classic artists such as Bowie, Prince and talking heads. But I love all music, from jazz to country. Radiohead blow my mind with their incredible beat-driven wall of sound but at times you just need to chill listening to Tim Buckley’s song to the siren.
Who would you love to work with?
I’d love to work on a dance track with Niles Rogers. When we were very young I worked with the producer Ken Nelson, I’d love to work with him again.
What have you been doing during the lockdown?
Writing songs, recording songs and rehearsing songs. The ability to work from home and to only have access to intellectual pleasures has driven me to be extremely creative. As the musicians, I work with have been in the same position we have been able to produce a significant amount of material. New technology has been a godsend during the last year. Virtual recording sessions could well become the norm.
What are your plans for the future?
The single “Another Place” is from an album “Harrowby Road”. I want to release the album in February. I am currently finishing off an album with singers I work with Virginia Kettle from Merry Hell, Tom Williams from Red Rum Club, Tom Hillidge a Manchester-based artist and Rachel Lawson. My producer/ musician John Kettle is currently finishing off mastering the songs. I’d like to release that album in the summer. Hopefully, we can play live at some point next year.
How can people find out more about Bluenose B?
Go to our Instagram, Twitter, YouTube. I am developing a website and if we can’t gig next year will be playing some virtual concerts.