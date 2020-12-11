Album The Pawn Shop Saints Ordinary Folks Andy Snipper Share with:





These songs were written during various driving tours of the Carolinas and Appalachian mountains, going down the less travelled roads and picking up on the small towns and people that are virtually cut off from the mainstream.

The songs feature these Ordinary Folks stories and characters in a way that is both poignant and caring but without making them out to be any less proud and individual than they really are.



Described as ‘Hard dirt Americana’ The Pawn Shop Saints have been around for about 10 years. Jeb Barry is the lead in the band as singer and songwriter and the music he makes is quietly beautiful but ultimately with a sense of loss and disconnect from the mainstream.



The songs are each highly individual, beautiful and crafted with great skill and Barry brilliantly captures the stories of the towns and the people who have been left behind by the interstates and by the modern internet connected businesses. These are towns where the Main Street consists of closed stores, one after another, that used to celebrate the local businesses that have either died or moved out of town. People who still believe the bible and who live in the wrecks of once lovely properties.



There is a sense of reality in these songs that isn’t seen by the politicians on the stump or by marketeers pushing the latest trends or even by the mobile phone companies trying to connect America but missing its heart.



Ultimately this is an uncomfortable view of America but played brilliantly and observed with care and heart.

A fine album

