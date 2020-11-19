There are a lot of songs about love in the world. Watch Vissia take this subject and turn it in onto itself, creating a self love ballad which truly showcases her talents as a songwriter and performer. ‘Walk Me Home’ is that song.Vissia is an alt-pop artist from the frozen realms of Canada, hotly tipped to make a true mark on the world of pop today. Her powerful and earnest vocals are enough to turn heads, but it’s her perceptive lyrical work which truly sets her apart. ‘Walk Me Home’ is not just Vissia writing a song, but using music as a powerful tool for healing. It is Vissia’s homage to finding strength in vulnerability.The production of the song is as glacial as Vissia’s mysterious homelands, and serves to add a certain otherworldly quality to her music. The ethereal and the stoic meet in ‘Walk Me Home’, with Vissia finally accepting that her own vulnerabilities make her no less worthy of love than her strengths.Speaking of the song, she says, “It wasn’t until a couple of months later that I realized that the song I’d just written shared the same sentiment as a beloved Ram Dass quote; we’re all just walking each other home. Maybe I had forgotten about reading it before? I don’t believe in coincidence, so however it found its way from my subconscious and onto the page is not really all that important to me. ‘Walk Me Home’ is a reflection on what vulnerability means to me. It’s not a weakness to need someone to lean on. It’s okay to be kind to the messiest parts of myself. It’s taken me a long time to forgive my past selves. Choosing my emotions over chaotic escapism really is a practice, and it does get easier the more I do it.”‘Walk Me Home’ is more than just a song. It’s a multi-layered love letter to herself, and we should feel grateful to have witnessed it.