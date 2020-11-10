BÉE · Mr Right

Dutch singer songwriter BÉE, (pronounced Bae) shares her seductive new single ‘Mr Right’ on November 11th, 2020, produced by Jake Gosling and released via Goldun Egg Records. The new single follows ‘Be’ (rel 07.20), ‘Nothing Alike’ (rel. 03.20) and debut single ‘See You In A Bit’ (rel. 09.19).‘Mr Right’ delivers an infectious slice of R&B pop bursting with shiny optimism. A pulsating synth evolves with bass kicks and dreamy harmonies that sparkle with personality as BÉE’S smoky pitch perfect vocal, brings to life aspirational fantasies about meeting her perfect match and reveling in small perfect moments.Music News caught up with BÉE to find out more...If you know the feeling of not having met your ‘Mr Perfect’ yet, and your friends frequently talk about being happily in love, then I’m pretty sure that you’ll like my newest single ‘Mr Right’.I didn’t write this song because I’m not happy being single, because I actually am, but I love the idea of possibly bumping into my ‘Mr Right’ and immediately recognizing him. I certainly hope that he’ll recognize me too :)I certainly believe in fate, so I’m pretty sure that the perfect time has already been picked for me. I believe that I will meet him as soon as I’m ‘ready’. I’m more than happy to be on my own, and I don’t mind waiting either, so for me that means there’s no perfect time. It’s all about meeting the right person.In short I’d describe my musical style as pop, but with a vocal ‘R&B’ twist, but I’ve also enjoyed singing striped back songs which carry deep emotional weight so effectively.Well, this may sound like something that a lot of people that want to follow a musical path would say, but since I can remember I’ve always wanted to become a singer. I usually tell people that I could sing before I could talk. And my parents agree with that. I taught myself how to sing and I was always writing stories and songs. Since my dad’s a professional songwriter/producer, he’d give me tips on how to improve myself. Since my early teens my dad has recorded my voice in his studio and gave me my first studio experiences. Those experiences made me even more sure of the path that I wanted to follow.Songwriting is magical and to me it evolves very organically. I don’t particularly follow any specific musical theory, I just follow my intuition. And it’s different with every song that I write.I don’t have an exact timeline, but I think I’ll release an EP before summer 2020 and then an album will follow after thatWell, maybe I’ll surprise you somewhere soon…Stay safe. Take good care of yourself and your friends and family and hold on to music. It’s the best medicine.