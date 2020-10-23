Album Michael J Sheehy Distance Is The Soul Of Beauty Andy Snipper Share with:





If you are familiar with Miraculous Mule then you will probably know of Michael J Sheehy but this album – his first solo effort in over 10 years – is very different from the rumbunctious Blues of Miraculous Mule. Sheehy has a soft and really tuneful voice and this whole album has the feel of Sheehy bringing out thoughts and feelings deeply held and placed in the listeners ears with love and gentleness.



You can see in the song titles just where he is coming from – ‘Tread Gently Leave No Scar’, ‘Bless Your Gentle Soul’, ‘We Laugh More Than We Cry’, played gently but with a smoking intensity that cannot help but work their way into your soul.



I actually found this album very annoying to listen to in the background – there is a lack of dynamics that makes it just a background buzz at low levels – but turn it up and the whole album takes focus and reveals all the depth and soulfulness in his music.

The music veers between the beautiful – ‘I Just Have To Live This Way’ - and occasionally chilling – ‘Judas Hour’ – but every track is beautifully played and sung and his lyrics are genuine poetry, creating images and concepts that stand up either sung or just read.



An album that is extremely worthwhile but challenging.



