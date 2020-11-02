Album Phil Lynott: Songs For While I'm Away Danny Gandolfi Share with:





As a die hard “Lizzy “ fan, and to be honest, an even more so “Philo” aficionado, it was with great anticipation and indeed some trepidation, that I awaited the release of the documentary film’ Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away’. Trying to explain the wonder, the aura of Phil Lynott in my lifetime to people has been arduous and I was hoping this documentary might make things easier for me whilst being of interest, maybe even delight for others. Director and writer Emer Reynolds has admirably succeeded I would suggest.



With 31 songs at the core of the film using Phil’s lyrics as a quasi-narrative, it has the power and sensitivity to pull the emotions from one’s heart and soul as a good documentary should. It blends band and personal private images, with photographic and video sequences to the 31 songs. Interspersed with some very tasteful graphics and artwork that apart from adding imagery and aesthetic appeal, time is given to ponder Phil’s life and works and in doing so, what we might value in our life.



What I found to be well judged, was the selection made and edited of the interviewees which often makes the difference between a successful documentary or not. Intelligent and articulate people like musicians Midge Ure, James Hetfield, Adam Clayton and broadcaster John Kelly often say something quite poignant if not profound. Midge Ure talks about how Phil “brought poetry into rock music”; John Kelly adds “ how he delivered his songs in a way that you believed him”; Metallica’s James Hetfield “He’d bring you to a place where you would stop all judgement”;” The part I identified with Phil was his darkness”. Such statements have always been my thoughts when describing his words and songs which were so unusual for the classic rock artform.



Adam Clayton describes ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ as a timeless, generational song. It has over 200 million hits on Spotify! A Thin Lizzy song! Phil would never believe it.



The 75-78 years culminating in the release of the ‘Live and Dangerous’ album has some live footage which is absolutely astounding both sonically and visually. What an incredible live show they would put on and Phil was always so damn loveable and true.



The interviews with his wife Caroline and daughters Sarah and Cathleen are done with great dignity and taste. Indeed the saddest thing for me in the film is relayed by his great friend Gus Curtis as Phil’s parting words to him a few months before he died was “My love affair with Dublin is over”. As this film so carefully tries to and indeed succeeds in, is portraying that Phil more than being immensely proud to be Black, he was even prouder to be Irish. With those few words to his friend, it seems the dark side had finally taken over.



Philip Lynott was Black, Irish, a poet, a rocker, a wonderful son to mum Philomena, a good father, an icon to fans like me. Emer Reynolds has done a very good job in letting everyone know about it with this film. Check it out and be sure to enter the world of Thin Lizzy.