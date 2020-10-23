Album The Bob Baker Sound The Bob Baker Sound EP Alex Baxter Share with:





Anything else wasn’t an option. From the age of 4, Bob Baker was always going to be a musician. Born 20 years ago in Preston, Lancashire, Bob caught the bug from his father who could turn his hand to playing guitar, piano, and trombone.



When he was just ten, he played at the Jersey Live festival, sharing the bill with Madness, The Streets, and a little-known chap by the name of Ed Sheeran. He continued to perform at local events, as well as clubs and pubs most weekends. It wasn’t until he reached the grand age of 12, when he won his school talent show, that he started playing his own songs to the local Jerseymen.



Having moved to London to attend the infamous BIMM music institute in London, his debut, self titled EP is an upbeat, indie-rock affair. Opener and recent single ‘The Way It Is’ sets the scene perfectly. Delivered at a riotous pace, dripping with sweat, and rotating around a billowing chorus. ‘I Know You Did It’ follows suit, combining a dose of Jake Bugg -esque cheeky charm with a hint of Elvis Costello wry lyrical observations.



The relentless pace slows for ‘I’m Not The Same As You’ and closer ‘Don’t Chase The Wind’. And the slowing in pace allows more time to appreciate that beyond the vim and vigour, there’s a seriously brilliant songwriter at work here. ‘I'm Not The Same As You’ in particular sounds like that early gem you go back and rediscover in your favourite artists back catalogue. Stadium-sized in a prime Noel Gallagher anthem kind of way, The Bob Baker Sound debut EP delivers a lot, but promises a whole lot more is around the corner.

